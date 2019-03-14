JoJo Maman Bébé inspires mothers to donate old clothes to reduce waste

A multi-channel maternity and baby clothing retailer is hoping to reduce the levels of clothing waste which end up in landfill.

JoJo Maman Bébé is asking customers of its Sussex stores to donate preloved clothing to help others and to reduce the levels of clothing going to waste.

Everyone can do their part to help

Last year’s JoJo Maman Bébé’s From a Mother to Another campaign, collected and recycled approximately seven tonnes of preloved children’s clothing.

The clothes are made up into emergency clothing packs and have been distributed to charities in the UK and overseas. JoJo sent a total of over 4,000 packs, each containing three complete outfits.

Laura Tenison, founder and ceo of JoJo said: “It’s shocking to hear that over 35,000 families in the UK have been referred to baby banks this year.”

JoJo are very passionate about supporting the local communities and do this in multiple ways, including donating raffle prizes and all our staff are allocated days to help their local cause.

Your donations are taken to a warehouse where they are nicely packaged before being sent off

JoJo will be collecting good quality outgrown or unwanted baby and children’s clothes in sizes zero to six year old as well as children’s shoes.

Customers are asked to put together complete outfits sorted by size, sex and season, with shoes in a separate bag and take them to one of their 91 stores across UK and Ireland. This year due to the huge demand JoJo received in its last FAMTA campaign they wanted to focus its support to national communities and send them this year’s donations,

Sophia Parker, chief executive of Little Village, said: “We’re delighted to be part of JoJo’s FAMTA campaign next year. It’s a perfect way of families helping one another, and ensuring that every child has the clothing they need.”

Over the past three years the campaign has distributed 125,000 pieces of clothing and 21,000 pairs of shoes to those in crisis.

www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk/famta