Mid-Down Hospital Radio presenter takes a seat at BBC news desk

A Mid-Downs Hospital Radio presenter has moved up the big leagues.

Charlotte Wright, who kick started her career volunteering on the waves of the hospital radio, is now a BBC newsreader and reporter.

Charlotte Wright now works for BBC Sussex East

She said: “It was such a brilliant experience volunteering there I learnt a huge amount from the team who were all really kind and welcoming and really knowledgeable too.

“It was really valuable to me as I learnt a lot about broadcasting. It really improved my confidence and helped with my job applications.”

After leaving Mid-Downs Radio, Charlotte joined London-based LBC before moving on to BBC South East where she can be seen regularly presenting the lunchtime and evening bulletins as well as reporting on issues important to south east England.

One of her reports, on low wage exploitation in Kent, recently made it to the BBC national lunchtime and evening news programmes.

Cathy Barnett, chair of Mid-Downs Radio, said: “We welcome volunteers of all ages and abilities. This includes young people of 18 years or older who would like to gain experience as a radio presenter before embarking on a broadcasting career.”

Charlotte added: “I would really encouraging anybody who is thinking about it to volunteer at Mid-Downs Radio. It’s a great place to learn and cut your teeth in the broadcasting world.”