Mid Sussex brewery scoops four medals

A Mid Sussex brewery is celebrating after scooping four gold medals at a South East beer competition.

Bedlam Brewery at Albourne Farm Estate in Shaves Wood Lane scooped Overall Cask Champion for Phoenix and won gold awards within its Cask categories at the SIBA National Independent Beer Awards in Tonbridge.

Oliver Marsh, operations manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have beaten such tough competition to bring home a total of four medals from this South East competition.

“We were up against the likes of Hammerton, Redemption Brewing and Andwell Brewing; all of whom are really good and we love what these guys are doing.

“These awards mean so much to Bedlam as they’re judged by brewing peers, industry experts and beer journalists, local CAMRA members and beer enthusiasts and very much seen as the prestigious ‘Brewers’ choice Awards by the industry.”

To find out more about Bedlam Brewery visit https://bedlambrewery.co.uk.

