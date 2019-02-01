Mid Sussex businesses invited to free event in Haywards Heath

Mid Sussex District Council has announced the return of its free business expo event Open 4 Business.

This year the event will focus on skills and apprenticeships, with topics such as the benefits of running an apprenticeship scheme and busting myths about apprenticeships.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth at the district council, said: “Mid Sussex is embarking on a hugely exciting journey of economic growth and development, which will ultimately attract more businesses, residents and workers to the district.

“Investing in skills and apprenticeships will be vital to ensuring that local businesses and local people are able to take advantage of the new opportunities created by that growth.

“This event will be an excellent opportunity for businesses to not only showcase their offer but also to learn about the crucial role that skills development and apprentices can play in strengthening their proposition.”

The event takes place at the former Harlands Road college site in Haywards Heath on March 14,

It will combine an exhibition, networking opportunities and a speaker programme to engage and inform local businesses on starting, expanding and improving their apprenticeship and skills provision.

It is open to all Sussex businesses from start-ups to corporates, which will have the chance to exhibit at the show and network with other companies and service providers.

For more information, visit www.o4b.org.uk

