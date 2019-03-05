Mid Sussex skills and apprenticeships event – speakers announced

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) has announced the speaker line-up for the 2019 return of its successful business expo event Open 4 Business: Skills and Apprenticeships.

The event is being held at the Harlands Road college site in Haywards Heath from 11.30am to 4pm on March 14.

Pre-registration for the event, which is free to attend and open to all businesses and individuals interested in skills and apprenticeships, is now available via Eventbrite at the following link: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open4business-skills-and-apprenticeships-tickets-55897148877

The speaker line-up features a range of experts from business, industry and education who will be presenting on subjects around skills and apprenticeships, a key theme of the council’s Economic Development Strategy 2018-2031.

Topics include busting myths about apprenticeships, the importance of STEM skills, how to tackle the skills gap and how to grow your own talent. The event will also play host to an exclusive pop up café.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth at MSDC, will kick start the speaker programme.

The itinerary for the day is as follows:

11.30am: Doors open

11.50-11.55: Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards’ opening remarks

12.00-12.20: Dr Ajay Sharman, regional network lead, STEM learning – Playing your part: How employers can inspire the STEM generation

12.30–12.50: Marie Harris, strategic lead for apprenticeships, Steve Willis Training – Busting apprenticeship myths

12.50–13.20: Lunch

13.20–13.40: Simon Chuter, student enterprise manager, Sussex Innovation Centre, The Catalyst Team – a different way of accessing student talent

13.50–14.10: Holly Ryder and Dexter Hutchings, Young Apprentice Ambassador Network, Introducing YAAN and the benefits of apprenticeships for businesses

14.20–14.40: Jeff Alexander, CEO, Gatwick Diamond Business – Meeting the skills challenge

14.50–15.10: Luke Murphy, TR Fastenings and Daniel Karlsson, East Sussex College – The benefits of growing your own to grow your business

15.20–15.40: Shelagh Legrave, CEO and Julie Kapsalis, MD, Chichester College Group – The different options for filling the skills gap within your organisation

16.00: Event close