Off-licence chain under threat as owner is set to file for administration

More Sussex jobs are under threat as the owner of Bargain Booze stores is likely to go into administration, according to national media reports.

Conviviality, the company behind the chain, is reported as appointing adminstrators in the next two weeks - but until then its business as usual.

Bargain Booze has stores in Chichester, Eastbourne, Haywards Heath and Crawley.

The company will keep working alongside advisers and said it is exploring ‘a number of inbound enquiries regarding a potential sale of all or parts of the business’.

