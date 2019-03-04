Open day at Co-op Funeralcare in Haywards Heath is huge success

Co-op Funeralcare in Haywards Heath held an open day in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice.

The open day on Saturday, January 12, raised £300 for the hospice.

Lucy Forbes-Reeve, funeral director, said: “We held a fantastic open day, with the whole community getting involved.

“The raffle was a fantastic success with prizes kindly donated from Cook and Co-op Food.

“Co-op Funeralcare staff baked cakes to sell, with lots of people breaking their January diet to support the cause!

“The live music from bands Angel Delights and Behind Bars got lots of attention up and down the high street.

“It was lovely to see deputy mayor Alastair McPherson come along to support the event.

“The raffle, cake sale and generosity of the people of Haywards Heath helped us raise £300 for an amazing cause!

“St Peter & St James Hospice rely on the community to raise 80 per cent of their running costs, Co-op Funeralcare are very pleased to have helped contribute and will continue to do so in the future.”

READ MORE: Nine-day Brighton Main Line closure – ‘Great progress made’

Witness appeal after rail replacement bus hits tree in Balcombe

Crews tackle fire at Burgess Hill property