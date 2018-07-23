Opening of Burgess Hill pool postponed

The opening of the leisure pool at The Triangle in Burgess Hill has been postponed.

It was due to open this afternoon after undergoing a £600,000 facelift.

A spokesman for the leisure centre in Triangle Way said on Facebook today: “Unfortunately, we have had to take a difficult decision today to postpone the opening of the leisure pool until tomorrow (Tuesday, July 24).

“This morning we received news, from one of our contractors that due to the complexity of the project, a slight delay in the installation of one element in the new beach area, has had a knock-on effect on the completion.

“Opening the improved facility on time has always been a top priority for us, so it wasn’t an easy decision to make but we really want to ensure that when we do open, we can offer a full experience of all our new facilities.

“We are in the process of contacting anyone directly affected by the postponement and behind the scenes both the contractors and staff are working extremely hard to ensure we can open fully tomorrow.

“Thank you again for all for your patience during these works and we look forward to welcoming you all back to the facility.

“Please keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for confimed opening times.”

