Post Office in Haywards Heath closed due to ‘staff issues’

The Post Office in Haywards Heath has closed due to ‘staff issues’, the Middy can reveal.
Two signs can be seen on the empty Co-op unit windows in South Road, where Post Office services are currently being offered.
One reads: ‘Closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience’.
Another says: ‘Sorry for any inconvenience but we have staff issues. We will try and open as soon as possible’.
The Post Office has been approached for a comment.
