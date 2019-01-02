Post Office in Haywards Heath closed due to ‘staff issues’

The Post Office in Haywards Heath has closed due to ‘staff issues’, the Middy can reveal.

Two signs can be seen on the empty Co-op unit windows in South Road, where Post Office services are currently being offered.

The Post Office in Haywards Heath has closed due to staff issues. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

One reads: ‘Closed until further notice. Sorry for the inconvenience’.

Another says: ‘Sorry for any inconvenience but we have staff issues. We will try and open as soon as possible’.

The Post Office has been approached for a comment.

Post Office services are currently being offered at the empty Co-op unit in South Road, Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

