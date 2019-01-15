Post Office in Haywards Heath to move to WHSmith: ‘Good news for the town’

The Post Office has confirmed its Haywards Heath branch will be moving to WHSmith.

Post Office services are currently being temporarily offered at the empty Co-op unit in South Road.

Post Office services are moving to WHSmith in Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

The new ‘modern and open-plan’ branch at WHSmith, also in South Road, will open on Thursday, February 21, a spokesman for the Post Office said.

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, deputy leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said it was ‘good news for the town’ as there will now be a permanent location for Post Office services ‘easily accessible to residents’.

A spokesman for the Post Office told the Middy: “Following a period of local public consultation and review, we have made the decision to proceed with the proposal to relocate Haywards Heath Post Office into WHSmith at 65 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LQ, where it will be operated by WHSmith High Street Ltd.

“The new branch at WHSmith will open on Thursday, February 21, at 9am, and will see the Post Office incorporated alongside a retail offer of stationery, gifts and greetings cards.

“The new branch will be operated by WHSmith Ltd, who have successfully operated Post Office branches for a number of years.

“There will be four serving positions, including a serving point at the retail counter, and two self-service machines.

“Services will be available from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.”

Roger Gale, network and sales director, said the change would help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect Post Office services on which customers in the area depend.

He added: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services on high streets which we know is hugely important to people.

“This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

Post Office services at the empty Co-op unit will finish on Wednesday, February 20, a spokesman said.

