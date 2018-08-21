Post Office looking for long-term replacement branch in Haywards Heath

The Post Office is looking for a long-term replacement branch in Haywards Heath.

Services are currently being offered at Co-op in South Road but the convenience store is to close this October.

The Post Office says it is now in discussion with the landlord about ‘how best to minimise the impact on Post Office customers’.

A spokesman told the Middy: “The Co-op wish to close their store and regrettably this means that the Post Office may close at this location later this year.

“We are in discussion with the landlord about how best to minimise the impact on Post Office customers.

“We’re committed to continuing to provide convenient access to Post Office services in Haywards Heath and we are looking at our options to ensure this with a long-term solution.

“We’ll keep our customers and the community updated as our plans progress.”

The Post Office says it welcomes any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch on its behalf.

The vacancies are being advertised on its website: www.runapostoffice.co.uk

The Post Office has apologised for the inconvenience and has advised customers about other branches in the area.

A spokesman said: “I would like to apologise for the inconvenience this unavoidable temporary closure will cause, but in the meantime there are several branches in the area alongside Perrymount Road Post Office which is 1.3 miles away, which may provide suitable alternatives for customers.

“Lindfield Post Office is located just 1.9 miles away from Haywards Heath Post Office, and a further two branches, Cuckfield and Burgess Hill, are within four miles.”

Does this affect you? If so, we want to hear from you. Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk

