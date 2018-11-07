Proposed new location for Haywards Heath Post Office announced

A proposed new location for Haywards Heath Post Office has been announced today.

Post Office services are currently being temporarily offered at the empty Co-op unit in South Road.

The convenience store closed on October 14.

The Post Office decided to reopen its branch in the empty unit on October 24, to ensure residents would have a proper service in the run up to Christmas.

It has since been seeking a permanent solution for its branch and has today announced its latest plans.

A spokesman said: “We are now proposing to move Haywards Heath Post Office to a new location – WHSmith, 65 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LQ.

“If the move goes ahead the branch will be run by WHSmith High Street Ltd, with extended opening hours including Sundays.

“The move is to secure the long-term viability of the Post Office in the town, after its services, which were being offered at Co-op in South Road, stopped when the convenience store closed on Sunday, October 14.

“This move is part of the continuing modernisation of our branch network.

“We believe the most effective way to secure the long term viability of Post Office services in Haywards Heath is through a carefully selected retail partner, and we are confident that our proposal is the best way of safeguarding services for the community for years to come.

“The vast majority of our 11,600 Post Office branches, large and small, are successfully operated in this way with retail partners and we believe this is the best approach to keeping Post Offices in main shopping locations and at the heart of communities where they play in an important role in local economies.”

