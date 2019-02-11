Record number of apprenticeship places at Rolls Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that a record number of places are available for the company’s 2019 apprenticeship programme.

Since the programme was launched in 2006, numbers have progressively increased, with 2019 offering a record 31 candidates the opportunity to join the team at the home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars apprenticeships. Michael Sadler

The programme includes, for the first time, Sir Ralph Robins Degree Apprenticeships.

Sir Ralph Robins is a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and has had an exceptional career in engineering and industry.

The degree apprenticeships have been launched in Sir Ralph’s name in recognition of his contribution to the renaissance of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The apprentices will study for BEng Mechanical Engineering degrees at the University of Chichester, attending the university’s new Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars apprenticeships. William Bevan

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Apprenticeship Programme provides the opportunity to learn and develop skills at the home of the world’s leading luxury manufacturer.

The apprenticeships last for up to four years and include college and university courses that are nationally recognised, alongside on-the-job training at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Those applicants who stand out during the selection process will join in August 2019, working alongside specialised craftspeople in leather, wood, paint, engineering and assembly roles.

Following a successful apprenticeship period, there is an opportunity to develop within the company, with a number of previous apprentices now taking up leadership roles.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “I am delighted to announce the start of recruitment for this year’s Apprenticeship Programme and the launch of our first Sir Ralph Robins Degree Apprenticeships.

“We are firmly committed to developing future talent here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and I am especially pleased that we will welcome a record number of new apprentices to the business in 2019.”

Gillian Keegan MP for Chichester said: “Chichester is proud to be the home of such an iconic global brand as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and it is fantastic to see the company go from strength to strength.

“I am delighted that their success has resulted in the opportunity offered to even more local people through the excellent apprenticeship programme.”

In addition to the Apprenticeship Programme, around 100 university students were employed with the company in 2018 on industrial placements, ranging in duration from six to 12 months.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is currently recruiting for positions in 2019. The company also runs a successful graduate programme, with new positions made available each year.

Potential candidates for all Rolls-Royce Motor Cars positions should apply online at: www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers

The closing date for apprenticeship applications is March 31.