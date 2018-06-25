Retailer to take on 900 new staff to keep up with ‘demand’

Wickes is taking on 900 new members of staff to keep up with the ‘demand for fully designed and installed kitchens’.

The retailer, which has a store in Burgess Hill, says it is hiring design consultants and installers from B&Q – as it is to lose these services.

HR and operations director Fraser Longden, said: “We’re really excited to welcome a new pool of talent that will bring some fantastic experience to our business.”

He added: “Our kitchen and bathroom showroom offering is witnessing an increasing demand from consumers wanting a fully installed service, so by taking on more installers and design consultants, we’ll be able to undertake more projects for customers.

“We believe that the demand and growth in this area represents a multi-million pound opportunity, and a bolstered team will help us tap into this, becoming the go-to-brand when it comes to choosing a new kitchen or bathroom.”

The transition of the new team will be completed by the end of 2018, a spokesman for the retailer said.