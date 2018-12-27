Safe in Sussex pleased with launch of annual gingerbread house competition

Six companies took up the creative challenge set by Safe in Sussex, launching its first gingerbread house decorating competition.

The aim was to raise awareness and funds for the charity while celebrating Gingerbread Day. This was the first year of the new annual competition, bringing festive fun and the opportunity for a bit of team bonding to companies in Sussex.

Judge Fay Millar from Brighton Cakes with winners Anna Dyda and Graham Holden from Rayner in Hove

Fay Millar, owner of Brighton Cakes, agreed to judge the entries and A M Trophies in Worthing donated a trophy.

Hove company Rayner took the title and also taking part were The Co-op Field Place in Worthing, EJ Moyle solicitors in Littlehampton, Kreston Reeves accountants in Horsham, Greenstar cleaners in Crawley and WPA Healthcare Practice in Chichester.

A spokesman for Rayner said: “As a local employer, Rayner are delighted to be able to support Safe In Sussex and the invaluable work they do for the community.

“We were very pleased to win the first Safe in Sussex gingerbread house decorating competition, especially considering the strength of the competition. We look forward to taking part in this event in the future and hope it will continue to grow in popularity.”

The winning gingerbread house from Rayner in Hove

The Co-op Field Place had raised the entry fee through a sponsored silence and Kreston Reeves held an internal competition with seven teams to determine who would represent the company.

All the gingerbread houses were given to women and children at the charity’s refuges for Christmas.

Sharon Howard, chief executive, said: “It’s great to have companies get involved this Christmas and we look forward to the event getting bigger and better each year.”

Email Debbie.west@safeinsussex.org.uk to put your name down for next year.

The six entries in the inaugural Safe in Sussex gingerbread house decorating competition

Safe in Sussex offers advice, support, refuge, awareness and education for women, children and young people across Sussex and the south coast. The charity has three confidential refuges, one community refuge with drop-in centre in Littlehampton and a charity shop in Worthing.

The refuges are for women and children who flee domestic violence. They are a place where women can feel safe and be given the vital support they need, both practical and emotional.

Safe in Sussex gets £75,000 grant for refuge manager, securing future of service for victims of domestic abuse

Worthing charity helping the homeless could be made homeless itself

Littlehampton care home opens to community groups as part of a pilot project with West Sussex County Council