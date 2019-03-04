These are the food and shop chains that started life in Sussex They have become staples in the high street and have become household favourites, but did you know that these companies started life in Sussex? Here we look at 15 businesses that have spread their wings and put Sussex on the map. 1. Steamer Trading The kitchen retailer started life in Lewes and has been in the news quite a bit recently, having been saved from administration. James Oxenham jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Arun Estates This started in Sussex and is now the largest independent estate agency in the South East of England, with more than 100 branches operating under five different trading brands Arun Estates other Buy a Photo 3. Jah Jyot - Punjabi Street Food This started off as a street food stall in Horsham, appeared on the TV show My Million Pound Menu and now has a permanent base in Leeds. Jah Jyot ugc Buy a Photo 4. Montezuma's Helen and Simon Pattinson launched a small chocolate shop in Brighton and now has five shops across the South East Montezuma's ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4