This is what the first set of Northern Arc homes in Burgess Hill will look like

An artist’s impression of the first set of new homes for the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill has been released.

Countryside Properties UK will be building the first 460 homes at the Freeks Farm area of the site, Homes England has announced.

An artist's impression of the first set of new homes for the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill. Picture: AECOM

The new homes, 30 per cent of which will be affordable, will be a mix of apartments and homes from one to four bedrooms.

Homes England is also to invest an additional £63million to the site, where up to 3,500 new homes will be constructed.

The cash boost, which comes from the Government’s Land Assembly Fund, will allow the construction of key infrastructure such as roads, a bridge, landscaping, drainage and utility works for the eastern and western ends of the site, enabling 1,250 homes to be built, said a spokesman.

Countryside will start building the first phase of the homes in March 2020, on the east of the site, a spokesman said. From 2023 the centre of the site will then be developed, providing over 2,250 further homes.

Stephen Kinsella, executive director for Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing accelerator we’re using our land, money, powers and influence to make homes happen in the places they are most needed.

“This funding boost, alongside the appointment of the first developer, represents further great progress for the Northern Arc.

“We can now make move quickly towards starting on site and constructing quality new homes and facilities for the local community.”

Minister of State for Housing Kit Malthouse MP said: “Burgess Hill is a shining example of how our £1.3billion Land Assembly Fund is rising to meet the challenge of delivering more, better, faster home construction – helping to deliver up to 3,500 extra homes for the people of Sussex.

“It’s all part of how this Government is supporting the delivery of 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s, helping a new generation to realise the dream of home ownership.”

Outline planning permission for the first set of homes was approved in October 2018.

In order to relieve traffic issues, Homes England is required to build a new road connecting Freeks Farm to Isaacs Lane before more than 130 of the homes are occupied.

Tom Sherriff, managing director for housebuilding (south) at Countryside Properties, said: “Being able to influence the design and quality for this the first phase of the Northern Arc in Burgess Hill is very exciting.

“We at Countryside are incredibly proud to be a part of this fantastic project, working collaboratively with Homes England to create places people love.”

For more information about the Northern Arc, visit https://burgesshill.net/housing/northern-arc.