Train to become a journalist with our apprenticeship scheme in Sussex

Have you always dreamed of being a journalist? Reporting the news that can make a real difference in your community?

Jpimedia - the publisher of this title - is continuing with its successful apprenticeship scheme to give young people an opportunity to join Sussex Newspapers and learn how to be a journalist.

We are looking for people aged 18+ who are committed and enthusiastic and have a genuine interest in people and their stories, a passion to report their celebrations and their achievements and a real pride in their community.

The apprentice scheme starts in September and runs over 18 months, leading to the NCTJ pre-entry qualification, the Diploma in Journalism.

You will spend four days in our Chichester newsroom, learning ‘on the job’ core skills and mentored by our senior journalists.

A fifth day will be spent in college at Highbury College in Portsmouth, where you will combine your newsroom experience with classroom-based learning.

You will be taught to write articles for websites and for our print titles, use social media to promote our content, and learn about journalism law, court reporting, and public affairs, as well as shorthand. Learning to shoot good video will also become one of your core skills.

We are looking for candidates who:

* A passion for news, entertainment or sport

* A genuine interest in people and their positive stories

* Knowledge of new media - especially social media

* You will have 5 A*-C GCSEs, (or equivalent) including English and Maths. Ideally you will also have two A levels or a Btec equivalent. Graduates are also welcome to apply.

* Good command of the English language

* Confidence in your writing

* Willingness to listen and learn

* A great work ethic and be self-motivated

* Willingness to study and work simultaneously

* Excellent communication skills - verbal and written

* Be presentable

* A full driving licence is desirable but not essential

* All apprentices will be chosen from their performance at an assessment and selection interviews at our Chichester office.

As well as receiving the fully funded training through jpimedia, successful applicants will be offered an 18-month fixed term contract earning £10,900 per annum with five weeks’ holiday.

Please submit a 400 word summary of why you should be considered for the jpimedia Apprentice Scheme.

Separately, list your achievements to date, including exam grades, work experience and any paid employment. Please email your submissions to kelly.brown@jpimedia.co.uk by the closing date of April 30, 2019. Selection interviews will be held in Chichester.