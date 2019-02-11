Travelodge reveals plans for Haywards Heath hotel

Haywards Heath has been identified as one of ten key commuter towns where Travelodge wants to open a hotel.

The budget hotel chain wants to open a hotel close to the railway station and says the new hotel would create 30 new jobs.

“This expansion in Haywards Heath will represent an investment of £6million for third party investors and will create 30 new jobs within the community.

“Collectively the commuter railway expansion programme for ten hotels represents an investment of £60million for third party investors and will create around 300 new jobs.”

Travelodge, which has just opened its 574th hotel by Ashford International railway station, already operates a hotel in Jobs Lane, Hickstead, near Burgess Hill, but it is now actively looking for a new site by the Southern railway.

Tony O’Brien, Travelodge UK property director, said: “We are delighted to open our 574th hotel by Ashford International railway station and cement our presence close to key railway stations that will connect the south and north of Britain via HS1 and HS2 routes.

“This hotel opening also means we now operate hotels close to the UK’s busiest 200 railway stations.

“Our next stop is to open hotels by railway stations in key commuter towns across the south east that have a fast service into London.

“These towns are important business locations in their own right and are growing at pace and attracting businesses of all sizes.

“They are also a magnet for savvy travellers who are seeking low cost accommodation and don’t mind travelling into the capital.”