Why Hassocks mobile pizza van won’t be returning

A mobile pizza van which has been serving hungry customers in Hassocks will not be returning, the business has announced.

In a statement on Facebook, Deborah Lucas, owner of Villaggio Pizza, a wood-fired pizza van, said: “Sadly we have to inform our loyal customers of Hassocks, a pitch we love and a decision that was difficult but had to be made.

Villaggio Pizza will not be returning to Hassocks

“It comes with regret that we will not be returning due to the pitch not being economically viable.

“After a years absence and a change of evening (circumstances out of our control) following our return in June we have tried hard to build but sadly this has not happened.

“All loyalty cards will be honoured in either Ashington, Cowfold or High Salvington. Please come and see us if you can.”

The small family business was trading at National Tyres and Autocare forecourt in Keymer Road.

Deborah said: “We were in Hassocks on Friday and Saturdays but sadly the garage decided that due to health and safety we could no longer trade there.

“A new manager sang our praises and we returned after a year but during that time we worked very hard and secured another pitch.

“The customers of Hassocks have been wonderful but sadly Wednesday isn’t pizza night there.”

Villaggio Pizza can be hired for weddings, parties, special occasions and events. Find out more by visiting www.facebook.com/villaggiopizza17.

