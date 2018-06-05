Women invited to networking event in Haywards Heath

Women in Mid Sussex who are looking to set up their own business or need that extra push are invited to a networking event next month.

The Be Your Own Boss event, which will feature entrepreneurial stories from women in Sussex, is being held at Lindfield Golf Club in Haywards Heath on Tuesday, July 10, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Panel speakers will be town councillor Emma Clayton, who will be speaking about her business, Grey Bear Consultancy, Gemma Kent, owner and founder of Urban Sanctuary and Claire Jones, of Bright Light Films and chairman of Haywards Heath and District Business Association.

Ms Clayton said: “It is really important that women have access to information and a support network that they relate to.

“And it is about finding a balance – I do think women should have that balance, to support a family and have a career.

“If I can give someone a platform to do that I have achieved something.”

The panel will also offer practical advice, solutions, essential information and networking opportunities. There will be free refreshments and canopes on arrival.

Tickets are £10 and can be bought via: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/be-your-own-boss-tickets-45894533786.