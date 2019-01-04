Youngsters invited to apprenticeship open day at Steve Willis in Burgess Hill

Youngsters wondering where to go from school are invited to an apprenticeship open day at Steve Willis in Burgess Hill.

The open day, which takes place on Thursday, February 21, at the training centre at Sheddingdean Industrial Estate in Marchants Way, will give them a chance to find out more about starting a career in the gas, plumbing and electrical trades with an apprenticeship.

Apprentices at Steve Willis in Burgess Hill in January last year. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

To find out more, contact the apprenticeships team on 01444 870860, or email apprenticeships@stevewillis.com.

Alternatively, visit www.stevewillis.com.

Steve Willis has more than 17 years’ experience in gas, plumbing and electrical training.

The training centre saw its highest ever number of apprentices graduate last year. Read our story here: Steve Willis in Burgess Hill sees highest ever number of apprentices graduate

The open day on February 21, starts at 11am and runs until 1pm.

