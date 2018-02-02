Busy Haywards Heath salon owner ‘really sad’ to close

A busy Haywards Heath salon owner said she is ‘really sad’ after having to make the decision to close.

Amy Packer, 29, has owned The Style Lounge in Bolnore Village for the past three years.

But due to an ongoing battle to stay open she said she has had no choice.

The salon will close its doors on Saturday, March 10.

The public are invited to join the team for a farewell drink on the day.

Amy said: “It is really sad, it has been a battle really since we first opened.

“It is not just the rent it is a combination of things that have happened in the time we have been open.

“There has been some staffing issues but since May last year we have had a really good team together here, but sadly this is not enough.

“We have tried to keep it open but it is just one of those unfortunate things.”

Having a hair and beauty salon was always a dream of Amy’s.

Before owning The Style Lounge she was self-employed in mobile hair and beauty.

She then went on to train in permanent make-up and now has five years experience in this skill.

Amy said there are not a lot of businesses in the village but the salon has ‘always been busy’.

“We have had a lot of loyal and lovely clients,” she said.

“But we just can’t cover the cost of everything, especially the VAT. Sadly when this goes up this doesn’t help small businesses like us.”

Amy said she has been able to keep the business going with savings and support from her family and close friends.

She is now looking to rent a room somewhere to continue permanent make-up.

“I have had lots of lovely messages of support from salons nearby so I want to say thank you to them and our customers,” she added.

The Style Lounge opened in the village on April 14, 2015.