Busy year for Burgess Hill with ‘many challenges and exciting projects’

The past year for Burgess Hill has been ‘busy’ with ‘many challenges and exciting projects’.

These were the words of town mayor Jacqui Landriani who have her annual town report at the Annual Town Meeting last Wednesday.

She said: “The past year has been busy, as always, with many challenges and exciting projects. The town council has continued its focus on the local community.

“We welcomed HRH The Duke of Gloucester in October to officially open our Art Trail, which celebrates local history as well as the glorious countryside of Burgess Hill’s Green Circle Network.

“We know that the construction phase of the town centre development will bring challenges before its completion so we were delighted to create an urban sandpit throughout the school summer holidays.

“Not only was this enjoyed by many local families, but it also brought extra footfall into the town centre.

“As Burgess Hill and the town council move into the 2018/19 year we look ahead to continuing our commitment to the local community and striving to ensure that Burgess Hill receives the best possible services and support.”

Many events over the past year were mentioned by the mayor, including Burgess Hill Summer Festival and the Christmas Lights Switch On.

A special mention was given to events for carers in the town.

Mrs Landriani said: “During the year, 238 young carers aged six to 15 had great fun at the various events and very positive feedback was received.”

Praise was also given to the demolition of the old gasholder in the town, which marked the beginning of the town centre redevelopment.