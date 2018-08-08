By-election called for Lindfield Parish Council

A by-election will be held on Thursday, September 13, in Lindfield following the resignation of councillor Simon Hodgson at Lindfield Parish Council.

The by-election, if contested, only concerns registered electors in the Lindfield electoral area; residents living in other areas of Mid Sussex will not be eligible to vote.

The deadline for new voter registration applications is August 28. Residents have until 4pm next Thursday (August 16), to submit candidate nominations.

For more information, please email elections@midsussex.gov.uk.

Haywards Heath leisure centre apologises for ‘unbearable’ temperatures

Rail passengers face delays after trespassing incident near Gatwick

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Crawley stabbing