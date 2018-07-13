Call for action over ‘selfish’ drivers blocking pavements

Drivers who leave their cars parked on pavements have sparked a new call for action to tackle the menace.

Horsham resident Chris Lever says it’s time pavement parking was made illegal in the district.

Chris, 61, of Chesworth Lane, says it’s a worsening problem. “I walk alot around the town and surrounding streets and have become very disappointed with the selfish attitude of some motorists who decide that they have a right to park outside their houses,” he said.

“In the process they will park on the pavement blocking off access to pedestrians - and more importantly mums with buggies, wheelchairs and mobility scooters, causing them to have to pass in the road.

“This selfish attitude also applies to parking on and destroying grass verges.

“It is not as yet illegal to park on pavements and grass verges but it is an offence to obstruct them.”

Chris, who drives himself but says he would ‘never abuse the pavement parking seen today,’added: “Parking on pavements in London is illegal, even just one wheel. Residential street parking in London is clearly defined by white lines marked on the pavements that motorists can park up to but not beyond.The time has come for Horsham to follow suit on this.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Local authorities in England can make an order prohibiting parking on the pavement. If this is the case, then there will be signs which clearly point out on a particular road where parking on the pavement is specifically prohibited. The penalty for contravening this will be a fixed penalty notice.

“Otherwise, parking a vehicle on the pavement could lead to an offence of obstruction being committed. This could result in a fixed penalty notice being issued to offending vehicles. It can also cause danger/nuisance for pedestrians and wheelchairs users.”

And a spokesman for West Sussex County Council added: “It is generally accepted that it is legal to park at the side of the road (including a grass verge or footway) unless: A Traffic Regulation Order or Byelaw is in place; An obstruction is caused; or the vehicle is a heavy goods vehicle.

“However, it is a criminal offence (under section 72 of the Highways Act 1835) to drive onto a footway/verge, whether with intention to park or not.

“If residents feel parking restrictions should be introduced in a road, they can apply for a Traffic Regulation Order – details about how to go about this are available on our website: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/traffic-regulation-orders/about-tros/apply-for-a-tro/