Calling all ‘litter heroes’ this weekend

Burgess Hill Town Council is encouraging ‘litter heroes’ to join community spring clean events across the town as part of the nationwide Great British Spring Clean.

Residents have nominated various sites for a clean-up this Saturday and have offered to help. Members of groups in the town have also volunteered to take part.

Pru Moore, leader of the town council, said: “In spite of the very best efforts of the street cleansing team litter still appears on our streets and footpaths.

“Getting the general public involved helps to highlight this never ending problem and sets an excellent example.”

Residents who want to help out on Saturday can contact the Help Point on 01444 247726 or via council@burgesshill.gov.uk