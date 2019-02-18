Calls for solution to traffic 'chaos' at Burgess Hill McDonald's

Burgess Hill residents are becoming more frustrated at the traffic ‘chaos’ at McDonald’s, according to the leader of the town council.

Burgess Hill Town Council leader Pru Moore is now urging all agencies to get together to find a solution to the ‘very real problem’.

Council leader Pru Moore and councillor Richard Cherry by McDonalds. Photo by Steve Robards

The fast food restaurant had a £1.3million digital makeover last year, but since the refurbishment residents have raised concerns about the effect on the nearby road network.

Mrs Moore told the Middy: “Residents of Burgess Hill are becoming more and more frustrated at the chaos that is being caused by the entry system to McDonald’s.

“County councillor Anne Jones has been in extensive discussion with highways and the police and this may come up for debate at the next CLC meeting.

“As leader of Burgess Hill Town Council I urge all agencies to get together to find a solution to this very real problem.”

In November last year, West Sussex County Council said it was investigating the traffic issues. It said the issue had been discussed with both Sussex Police and Mid Sussex District Council, and a proposal to loop queuing cars back into the car park had been suggested.

At a Central and South Mid Sussex County Local Committee (CLC) meeting, officers also explained that yellow linage on the roundabout had been considered but this would require money from the county council’s revenue budget.

They also said that since the error was ‘clearly caused by the planning process’ they would expect both McDonald’s and the district council to contribute financially to a solution.

This week, a spokesman for the county council said: “We will continue to monitor the situation while working with stakeholders to try to find a solution.”

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, district council cabinet member for economic growth, said: “When McDonald’s applied for planning permission in 2017 to improve their facilities at the drive thru, McDonalds made it clear in their application that the improvements were aimed at improving the waiting times and queues for the drive-thru.

“Both West Sussex County Council (as highway authority) and the town council were consulted at the time. Neither objected.

“In view of the concerns local people have about this issue, McDonald’s clearly need to carefully consider how they could improve the operation of their site and reduce queues and we would encourage them to do so.

“As the planning authority, we will consider proactively any applications from McDonalds and consult with the highways authority and town council.

“There is also an important role for McDonald’s customers to play and I would encourage drivers using the drive-thru to do so carefully and considerately.”

McDonald’s has been approached for a comment.