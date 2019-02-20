Calls to review safety of Plumpton road after van overturns

A Plumpton resident has raised concerns over the safety of a road after witnessing the aftermath of a collision.

Oliver St.John, 59, a surveyor, said he was driving to Lewes on Tuesday morning (February 19), and saw a van had ‘fallen off’ the B2116 in Plumpton.

The overturned van on the B2116 in Plumpton on Tuesday (February 19). Photo supplied by Oliver St.John

He said: “Another vehicle has fallen off the B2116 in Plumpton. It keeps happening because the road is subsiding and there is no barrier.

“I went past it at 7.45am – an ambulance was there, and police were just coming.

“Highways has known about this issue for some years – I am disappointed that Highways hasn’t sorted it out before yet another accident happens.”

Police confirmed officers attended the collision on Tuesday. They said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Photo supplied by Oliver St.John

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm we attended the scene of a road traffuc collision on the B2116 in which a van reportedly overturned. We were called at approximately 7.25am.

“One patient, with injuries including a leg injury, was treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

East Sussex Highways has been approached for a comment.

