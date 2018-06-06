Camera club’s exhibition at Burgess Hill Summer Festival

Mid Sussex Camera Club is presenting an exhibition of photographs taken by members as part of the Burgess Hill Summer Festival.

A variety of prints will be displayed at the Market Place Shopping Centre from 9.30am to 4.30pm this Friday and Saturday.

Club chairman David Waterhouse said: “The exhibition will be located outside Wilko and within easy reach of several brands of refreshments.

“There is no fee for entry and we are hoping that we will see many shoppers and their families during the two days.

“The photograph shown here was taken by Viv Nicholas, who is one of several members of the camera club who will be on hand to answer questions about the images and the club.

“The club meets on Monday evenings (September to April) at The Kings Centre in Burgess Hill.

“It aims to help its members take their photography to new heights. Details of our activities can be found on our website at www.midsussexcamera.club which, later this month, will include the full programme for next season’s activities.

“In the meantime, we look forward to seeing you at the exhibition on Friday or Saturday.”

Pick up this week’s Middy (out tomorrow) for a double-page picture special on the Summer Festival.