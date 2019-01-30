Can you help this Hurstpierpoint couple find lost wedding ring?

An upset Hurstpierpoint couple are seeking the public’s assistance to help them find a lost wedding ring.

James and Becky Orpin will be celebrating their ten-year wedding anniversary this year and are desperate to find the sentimental piece of jewellery.

James, 37, a company director, said he lost the wedding band on his way to work yesterday morning. He was catching a train at Hassocks railway station.

He told the Middy: “I was on the way to work in London. I think it would of been at Hassocks station somewhere, maybe the car park, platform, or on the train, it was around 8am.

“I have had the ring for nearly ten years, it will be our ten-year wedding anniversary this year.

“We are very upset at the loss of this sentimental piece of jewellery especially as this year is a big one being our ten-year anniversary.”

The couple, who have two children, said it would ‘mean the world’ to get the ring back.

James said: “If anyone finds it, it would mean the world to me and Becky if they could get in touch.

“The ring is a plain platinum wedding band, with a couple of tiny scratches from general life.”

If you come across the ring you can get in touch with James on Facebook here.

