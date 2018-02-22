Car collides with railings in Haywards Heath

A car collided with railings in Haywards Heath yesterday afternoon.

Police and an ambulance were called to the collision at the Commercial Square roundabout, near to Waitrose in Mill Green Road.

Picture: Eddie Howland

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At around 1.25pm on Wednesday (February 21), a blue Vauxhall Insignia car being driven around the Commercial Square roundabout, Haywards Heath, in the direction of Sydney Road was in collision with roadside railings.

“The vehicle was being driven by an 87-year-old local man, who was unhurt. There were no other injuries.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said one ambulance was sent to the collision just after 1.30pm to a report of a ‘person potentially trapped’.