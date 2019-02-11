Car collides with signs at Haywards Heath roundabout

A car collided with signs at a roundabout in Haywards Heath earlier today.

Police and an ambulance were sent to the incident in Traunstein Way just before 1pm.

A car collided with signs at a Haywards Heath roundabout'. Picture supplied by Allan Large

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 12.50pm on Monday (February 11), a car collided with signs on a roundabout in Traunstein Way, Haywards Heath.

“An 80-year-old man who was the sole occupant of the car was treated at the scene for minor injury. No other vehicle or person was involved.”

Emergency services at the scene. Picture supplied by Allan Large

