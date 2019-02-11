Car collides with signs at Haywards Heath roundabout

A car collided with signs at a roundabout in Haywards Heath earlier today.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the incident in Traunstein Way just before 1pm.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 12.50pm on Monday (February 11), a car collided with signs on a roundabout in Traunstein Way, Haywards Heath.
“An 80-year-old man who was the sole occupant of the car was treated at the scene for minor injury. No other vehicle or person was involved.”
