A car has caught fire near Cuckfield petrol station this morning.

The car ablaze is on the road near to the Esso petrol station in Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, the fire service has confirmed.

The car caught fire near Esso petrol station in Cuckfield. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on Whitemans Green, Cuckfield, shortly after 9.30am this morning. One crew from Haywards Heath has attended and remains at the scene.”

