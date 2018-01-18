Care home failings spark new initiative

An invitation has gone out to MPs to a meeting with West Sussex County Council leader Louise Goldsmith tomorrow over failings in social care.

Nine care homes in and around Horsham, all run by the same company - Sussex Health Care - are currently at the centre of a police probe following the deaths of 12 people.

The council - responsible for ‘safeguarding’ everyone throughout the county - has launched a new initiative dubbed ‘Enough Is Enough - It’s Time To Care.’

Council leader Louise Goldsmith said: “We know there are serious issues across the country in the care sector. That’s why we have already raised this at a national level.

“I have been working closely with some relatives who have been affected by care going wrong and invited them to a meeting with our local MPs so they can hear their stories first hand. We want to see the care sector dramatically transformed in our country so we can stop seeing repeated headlines about failings in care. Enough is enough - it’s time to care.”

The county council is urging the government for local authorities to be given power of entry to care homes. Currently they have no power to enter a home where they do not hold a contract, without the permission of those who run it.

The council is also urging greater transparency in care homes including all local authorities publishing details of homes where they have safeguarding concerns.