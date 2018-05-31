Care home’s grand opening is ‘a hit’

Live music, painting and more helped residents and staff at a care home celebrate its official launch.

The Goldbridge, in Haywards Heath, held its grand opening on May 18, inviting the community to join them to mark the occasion.

Singer Jodie Shemmans performed songs from the 1950s and there were also craft workshops, a celebratory meal created by the Kleinwort Close venue’s chefs and a glass of fizz to toast the day.

General manager of the Bupa-run home Patti Vogan said: “The Goldbridge heralds a new era in elderly care in Sussex, providing people with spacious accommodation and living areas that encourage independent living in a care home setting.

“Our open day was a hit with residents and families alike – we had singing and dancing, a painting session and a lovely meal.

“We toasted the opening with bubbles and Pimm’s and are looking forward to welcoming new residents and helping them to make their home here.”

The 64-bed facility provides residential, nursing and dementia care to new residents, together with residents and staff from the former Downlands Park care home.