Carers help keep Christmas alive for children in foster care

The festive season is often busy and emotional but it can be a very different time of year for the hundreds of local children in foster care.

This Christmas people are being asked to spare a thought for children in care whilst foster families across the county gear up for the festive season.

Tracey and Ann are two foster carers in West Sussex who are helping to keep Christmas alive for children who are unable to spend it with their birth families.

“Fostering is even more special at Christmas,” said Tracey.

“Christmas can be an emotional time of year but having lots of little faces around you – that’s special.”

Tracey and her husband became foster carers for West Sussex County Council in 2012 and they have supported many children and young people.

Ann and her husband became foster carers more than seven years ago and are looking after three siblings in long term foster care.

Ann said: “Being part of a fostering family has made our own children appreciate the opportunities they have had.

“Christmas is a really exciting time as a family because now there are even more stockings for us to open! It makes it extra special.”

To find out more visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fostering.