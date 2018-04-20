Carers in Haywards Heath invited to free event

Carers in Haywards Heath and the surrounding villages can enjoy some much needed respite at a free event.

The Carers’ Day on June 13, has been organised by the Koorana Centre in Street Lane, Ardingly and is a chance for carers to enjoy relaxing and therapeutic experiences and make like-minded friends.

Gabrielle Rafello, founder and director of the centre, said: “This event provides carers with a wonderful opportunity to enjoy some much needed time for themselves.

“The council has provided this amazing space for us to use.

“Our team of therapists are looking forward to providing treatments, which will help the participants to feel relaxed and uplifted, during National Carers’ Week.”

The event, which runs from 10am until 2pm, is designed for mature carers, who may often feel quite isolated and alone.

For more information and to make bookings visit www.thekooranacentre.com, email info@thekooranacentre.com or call 07552 159122.