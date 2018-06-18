Carers treated to a ‘fabulous day’ in Haywards Heath

Carers in Haywards Heath were treated to a ‘fabulous day of relaxation’ as part of National Carer’s Week.

The event was held at the Town Hall last Wednesday.

Carers were treated to a day of relaxation. Picture: Steve Robards

It was organised by the Koorana Centre in Street Lane, Ardingly, on behalf of Haywards Heath Town Council.

Gabrielle Rafello, head of the Koorane Centre, said: “Carers enjoyed a fabulous day of relaxation and therapeutic experiences as part of National Carers Week.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for carers to have some time away to focus on their own health and wellbeing.

“They find it comforting to receive some very restorative treatments like reflexology, massage and healing and to talk to our amazing team of therapists who volunteer their time for this event.

“I’m certain that many may feel quite isolated and value the opportunity to talk to others who are in a similar position.

“We are hugely grateful to all the volunteers who made this event really special, to the council for use of the space and to the Haywards heath Lions for providing a delicious lunch. Feedback from participants was fantastic.

“During the day we were also able to share details of our monthly Live Well programme which is designed to support and uplift those going through long-term illness and carers are welcome to attend this afternoon drop-in session with them. Details of this programme are available on our website.”

The Koorana Centre specialises in providing a programme of activities that inspire health and wellbeing.

Its team of specialists is dedicated to creating a holistic programme of wellbeing classes, workshops and therapies that transform lives.

Its next open day is on Saturday, September 8, and entry is free.

For more information, visit www.thekooranacentre.com.

Pick up this week’s Middy, which is out on Thursday (June 21), to see more pictures from the event.