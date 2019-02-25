Cash boost to help Burgess Hill redevelopment plan

Funding of £180,000 has been given by the Government for major various West Sussex projects including The Brow at Burgess Hill.

The site, which is in a number of ownerships, includes The Brow GP practice, as well as the fire, ambulance, and police stations.

The proposed scheme would see the creation of a combined blue-light centre at The Brow, freeing up space for residential development and a re-provided doctors’ surgery.

The latest cash boost is for the One Public Estate West Sussex programme, designed to transform local communities and provide better public service.

The money is on top of £640,000 already received from Government since 2017.

Led by West Sussex County Council, One Public Estate (OPE) West Sussex brings together 23 public sector organisations to work together to look at how their collective assets can be used more efficiently and effectively.

The ultimate aim is to improve services for residents and ensure the best value for money for taxpayers.

Partners involved include district and borough councils, organisations from across the health sector, police, ambulance and fire and rescue services.

The latest round of funding awarded will go towards feasibility/development appraisal works.

The OPE programme is a joint initiative between the Cabinet Office and the Local Government Association.

The aim is to improve public services while rationalising the public estate so there is a reduction in the amount of money spent on buildings by the public sector.

The programme will also help free up land for the development of housing, commercial and employment space to help support local economic growth.

