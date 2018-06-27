Cash injection for Haywards Heath Rugby Club

A Haywards Heath club is set to get a much needed face-lift after receiving a grant from Mid Sussex District Council.

Haywards Heath Rugby Club has been given £40,000 to install a new phone mast at the site.

As well as the new transmitter the money will go towards much needed improvements to their Whitemans Green clubhouse in Cuckfield.

The club said it had been having issues with leaks in the roof and troubles with the boiler and urgent action was required.

Phil Herbert, commercial director for Haywards Heath Rugby Club, said: “This is a timely windfall for the club since we have tried for many years to raise the funds needed to improve our clubhouse but wear and tear means that the situation is deteriorating and urgent action is now required.

“We will continue to raise additional funds ourselves to ensure the clubhouse adequately reflects the role of Heath RFC on and off the pitch within the Mid Sussex Community.”

The rugby club is one of the largest sports clubs in Mid Sussex with two senior teams and more than 400 children taking part in junior level rugby every weekend.

Councillor Pete Bradbury, Mid Sussex district councillor for Cuckfield, said: “Haywards Heath Rugby Club is a very successful sports club in the district and does a huge amount to get children and young people involved in the game each weekend.

“The council always tries to work proactively with local community and sports organisations and we have worked with the club to facilitate the installation of the new phone mast on the playing fields HHRFC rent from us at Whitemans Green.

“As well as improving mobile phone coverage in Cuckfield, the one-off payment that has been secured will fund badly needed improvements to the clubhouse building and allow the club’s great work to continue.”