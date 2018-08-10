Cats Protection in Haywards Heath appoints RSPCA vet as new chief executive

Cats Protection in Haywards Heath has appointed a new chief executive.

James Yeates, chief veterinary officer at the RSPCA, will take up the role on November 1, the charity said.

James said: “It is a great opportunity to join such an amazing organisation as Cats Protection and also a profound honour to join with such inspiring people – volunteers and staff. To be part of that is such a privilege.”

Linda Upson, Cats Protection’s chairman of trustees, added: “I am delighted that we are welcoming James to Cats Protection. His extensive knowledge of the animal welfare sector, coupled with his love of cats, will make him a great addition to our existing senior management team.

“I am looking forward to working with him in the coming years as he leads the charity forward to fulfil our vision where every cat is treated with kindness and an understanding of its needs.”

James has been at the RSPCA since 2012 and owns a tortoiseshell cat called Monkey.

As a qualified vet with degrees in veterinary science and bioethics, as well as a PhD, he is experienced in ensuring the good welfare of all animals.

He is also a Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) registered specialist in animal welfare, science, ethics and law and a diplomate of the RCVS and the European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine.

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading feline welfare charity and operates through a national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches and 36 adoption centres.

It currently helps around 200,000 cats each year.

Its head office is in Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath.

