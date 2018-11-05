CCTV images of young girl in pink released after ‘possible child abduction’ at Churchill Square

Please look at these CCTV images – do you recognise this man or this child?

Police continue to investigate a report of a ‘possible child abduction’ outside Churchill Square in Brighton. Click here to read the original story

According to the report, the child went missing outside Churchill Square shopping centre in Brighton between 3.30pm and 3.45pm today, police said.

CCTV images which appear to show a young girl in a pink jacket and a pale rucksack have been released.

In the pictures, she appears to be accompanied by a man wearing green.

A police spokesman said: “It is hoped that family and friends may be able to recognize them and to help clarify what happened.”

Police are urgently trying to identify the pair. Do you know who they are?

Officers have made a wide search of the area and the police helicopter has also been searching, after police received a report that a man may have picked up a small child and walked off.

Enquiries are also being made to try to establish whether the child was actually with their parents or another family member, police said.

No reports of missing children have been received.

The incident under investigation involves concern about a white man, approximately 70 years and wearing a green coat who was seen interacting with a small child described as a white girl, between three and five years old, wearing a pink coat with blonde hair.

Superintendent James Collis said; “From all our enquiries we think the man and child in this image may be the ones our original caller is referring to.

“Active enquiries are continuing but we are also considering the possibility that the man and child are family members or at least known to each other, and that the caller may have misinterpreted what they saw but was nevertheless acting in perfectly good faith.

“If you are that man, or a family member or friend who has information about this incident, please get in touch with us as soon as possible by ringing 101 quoting Operation Boxworth, so that we can meet you and confirm that all is well with you and the child.

“And if anyone else recognizes these people we also ask them to call us right away.”

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously at that time outside Churchill Square and Western Road area or has any information about this is asked to contact police by ringing 999 quoting serial 903 of 03/11.”

If you did see something, please do call police.