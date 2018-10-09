Celebrating three years of Swoove

‘Really fab’ is how the founder of singalong workout Swoove (sing, whoop, move) has described the celebrations for its third year.

Esther Featherstone held a family fun day at Scaynes Hill Millennium Centre on Saturday to mark the anniversary.

The mother-of-one, from Lindfield, said the six-hour event was ‘very good’ despite the ‘horrific’ weather.

It included a range of Swoove classes, such as Swoove Box, Swoove Mash Up and Swoove Stretch, with six instructors and all money raised going to Swoove Aid – its fund for charity with money generated through the fitness classes.

As well as fitness, there was also face-painting, crafts, a sensory space and a glitter tattooist.

“We had 45 people throughout the day, three people did all six hours,” said Esther.

“It’s a great way for people to get to see the different classes of Swoove,” she added.

Esther says the day raised £500 and that the sum takes the Swoove Aid total to £48,000 for 17 causes since its launch.

“It’s pretty good in three years,” said Esther.

The first official Swoove class was held at Lindfield Primary sports hall on September 20, 2015.