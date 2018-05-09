Celebration of talent at Burgess Hill Summer Festival

Burgess Hill Summer Festival is set to celebrate the wealth of talent and creativity the town has to offer.

It’ll be held from Saturday, June 2, to Sunday, June 10, with highlights including an open air performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest performed by acclaimed theatre company The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

Aspiring young dancers have the chance to attend a workshop with Ceyda Tanc, and visitors can enjoy children’s entertainer Tomfoolery in the Festival Marquee, and the celestial sound of harps in St John’s Church with the Glissando harp ensemble.

The festival is co-ordinated by Burgess Hill Town Council with participation by 47 local groups, businesses and individuals.

Town mayor, councillor Chris Cherry, said: “We are very grateful to all those involved in putting on such an array of events for this year’s Summer Festival – there really is something for everyone.”