Chailey and District Horticultural Society's spring show in pictures
Chailey and District Horticultural Society held its spring show at Chailey village hall on Saturday (March 23).
Chairman Peter Estcourt said: “The entries were up by about 50 from the last spring show. Despite the weather the daffodils and tulips were excellent." He added: “We were pleased with the turnout, we were very pleased with the standard of the exhibits and the atmosphere was good and jolly – everybody enjoyed themselves.”
Keith Brown makes final adjustments to his entry at the Chailey and District Horticultural spring show. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR1907866