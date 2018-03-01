Chailey bake-off event returns for second year

It was a recipe for fun, and food, when people came together to take part in The Great Chailey Bake Off.

The event, now in its second year, was organised by Chailey & District Horticultural Society and Chailey Women’s Institute and took place in the village hall on Saturday, February 24.

Similar to the popular television show, participants were able to take part in up to three categories – a signature bake of six gingerbread men, a technical challenge of a ‘happy bread loaf’ and a showstopper round of a St George and the Dragon-themed cake, decorated and with one or two tiers.

This year there was also a junior section, with a signature bake of six butterfly cakes, so youngsters could take part.

Janet Caughley, a committee member of the horticultural society, said: “It was a very good event.

“Both years we have run it we have been incredibly impressed by the standards of what has been produced and how much effort has been put in.”

She added: “We have lots of ideas for doing it again.”