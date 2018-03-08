Chailey charity anounces new fundraising run

A charity has launched a run to raise funds for one of its appeals.

The Chailey Heritage Foundation, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and health needs, has announced it will hold its new Focus 10k on June 3.

The event, which will include 10k and 5k options and a children’s mini mile, will take place at Borde Hill Garden, in Haywards Heath, and is open to all levels.

It is thought to be the first run of its kind to take place through the grounds and parkland of Borde Hill Garden.

All money raised will go towards the charity’s DREAM Centre Appeal – its project to build a state-of-the-art facility on its existing site where its community can come together for sports, such as wheelchair football and trampolining, drama, dance and other activities. The charity is fundraising for last £300,000 of the £3.1million project.

Sussex-based telecommunications provider Focus Group is sponsoring the run.

Chris Goodman, director of Focus Group, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting what we hope will become a key annual fundraising event for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

“Charities like Chailey Heritage rely heavily on the generosity of local business and supporters and having visited the site in Chailey, I have seen first hand the incredible work they do to help children and young adults to reach their full potential.”

As well running, there will be a host of activities for all the family such as face painting, a bouncy castle, hot food and refreshments.

Sally-Anne Murray, development director at Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Focus Group is partnering with us for this exciting new event – without them it just would not be possible.

“We hope this event will help us with the final push to reach our target for the DREAM Centre Appeal, which will be such an amazing facility for the children and young people at Chailey Heritage.”

Entry to the race costs £20 for the 10k, £15 for the 5k and £10 for the children’s mini mile; there is currently an early bird discount of £15, £10 and £5 respectively.

For more details, or to sign up for the run, go to www.runchaileyheritage.org.uk