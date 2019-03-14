Chailey Heritage Foundation teams up with other charities for Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge

A Chailey charity has partnered with a fellow Sussex charity for the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge.

Chailey Heritage Foundation have announced that its teamed up with Cycle Support Services (CSS) and the Living Coast Partnership.

The staff with some of the children who benefit from the charity

Riders can take to their bikes to complete either 30 or 60 mile routes on rural Sussex roads. All three routes start at Preston Park in Brighton.

Sally-Anne Murray, development director at Chailey Heritage Foundation said: “We are delighted to be involved with this event, cycling is an activity many of the young people we support participate in on a regular basis.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation’s café GK’s will be the location for refreshment stop for the ‘ 60-mile route, as well as the finish line for the 30-mile ‘Ouse Valley’ route.

Sally added: “We’d love to see as many of you as possible taking part and raising money for the wonderful charities involved.”