Champion Georgia pays thanks to Burgess Hill Lions

Downlands School pupil Georgia Langston is pictured with Burgess Hill Lion president John Carter.

She popped in to visit Burgess Hill District Lions Club to say thank you for the money the club gave her towards her trip, and to show her medals.

The 15-year-old competed at the 2018 World Baton Twirling Championship in Lillehammer, Norway, over Easter.

Despite opposition from 32 contestants competing for 18 different countries she gained a fifth place in the Solo One Baton and Rhythmic Twirl events becoming 2018 European Solo Champion in the process.